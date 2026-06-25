How Siya Goyal and her boyfriend planned Ketan's murder at Pune cafe before the crime

Pune:

During a coffee date between Siya Goyal and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary in Pune on June 17, the plot to killed 25-year-old businessman-fiance Ketan Agarwal was allegedly planned and it took place a day before Agarwal was pushed into a gorge at Lohagad Fort in Pune, police said on Thursday. The preliminary report revealed that the duo discussed and planned the murder while sitting at the cafe. Police also added that Siya had shared information about Lohagad Fort with Chetan and discussed the location with him using YouTube videos.

CCTV footage shows Chetan, Siya entering cafe at 4:35 pm

Moreover, the CCTV footage showed both of them entering the cafe at around 4:35 pm and leaving at approximately 5:30 pm.

Ketan Agarwal, the director and Chief Marketing Officer of his family-run real estate firm, Success Group, was murdered after being pushed to a gorge at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18 while on a trek with his fiancee, Siya Goyal.

It should be noted that the couple were engaged earlier this year and were due to marry in November. Police said both families had planned an elaborate wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Siya, Chetan exchanged a staggering 2,004 phone calls: Police

Police further added that Ketan Agarwal's fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary remained in constant touch for nearly six months, exchanging a staggering 2,004 calls and spending 238 hours on the phone, before allegedly pushing him to death off the Lohagad Fort.

"The duo (Goyal and Chaudhary) exchanged 2,004 phone calls and spent around 238 hours speaking to each other during the last six months. Some of the calls between them lasted for more than 2 to 3 hours," Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill said.

Police suspect extensive communication was part of planning to kill Ketan

Investigators suspect the extensive communication was part of the planning that led to the killing of 26-year-old Agarwal on June 18. On the day of the incident, Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly met at a cafe and discussed the plan to eliminate Agarwal, even identifying a suitable spot on the fort from where he could be pushed, a police official said.

In a deadly twist to what would have been a dream wedding, police on Tuesday said Agarwal was allegedly pushed into the gorge by Goyal (20) and Chaudhary (22), who have been arrested.

A detailed analysis of call records and CCTV footage helped Pune Rural Police unravel the alleged conspiracy behind the murder. Police suspect the extensive communication was part of the planning that culminated in the murder. "The probe has also revealed that on the day of the incident, Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly met at a cafe before heading to Lohagad Fort and discussed the plan to eliminate Agarwal. During the meeting, the two allegedly identified a suitable spot on the fort from where Agarwal could be pushed into the valley and worked out the details of the execution of the plan," said Gill.

Goyal and Chaudhary have been remanded to police custody. According to the police, both Goyal and Chaudhary viewed Agarwal as an obstacle in their relationship and decided to eliminate him.

A police official said Goyal had sabotaged their plan to visit Bali for a pre-wedding photoshoot by misplacing Agarwal's passport while on the way to Mumbai airport on June 6. "On May 31, Goyal had taken Agarwal to Lohagad Fort. She again insisted that he go to Lohagad Fort on June 4. However, Agarwal's mother did not allow him to go there a second time," police said.

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