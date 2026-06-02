'Asli Trinamool' faction emerges in TMC as expelled MLAs prep up rebellion against Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata:

Following the West Bengal elections debacle and an internal rift, Trinamool Congress is staring at yet another crisis, with MLAs expelled by party chief Mamata Banerjee involved in secret meetings for a possible split.

Political circles in the state are abuzz with questions: Could West Bengal witness a Maharashtra-style rebellion? Is Mamata Banerjee facing her biggest political challenge yet? And could a section of TMC legislators break away to form a separate political outfit?

While no formal split has been announced, a series of developments in recent days have fuelled speculation about growing dissatisfaction within the party.

Secret meetings

According to sources, several expelled and disgruntled leaders have held meetings at the MLA Hostel in Kolkata in recent weeks. Discussions reportedly focused on the future of the TMC, organisational reforms and the possibility of creating an alternative political platform.

Sources claim that some dissident leaders are exploring the idea of launching a separate political formation under the banner of "Asli Trinamool" (Real Trinamool). Although no official announcement has been made, reports suggest that efforts are underway to consolidate support among dissatisfied legislators.

The developments come amid indications that around 15 to 20 TMC MLAs are in contact with leaders seeking to exert pressure on the party leadership.

Expelled MLAs leading split: Who are they?

The latest political turbulence intensified after the TMC expelled two of its legislators -- Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha over alleged anti-party activities.

The two MLAs had reportedly raised questions regarding a proposal linked to the Leader of the Opposition and the process through which signatures were collected. According to party sources, both leaders later skipped an important party meeting despite being invited.

Their expulsion has further deepened speculation about divisions within the party.

Mamata to face Uddhav-like fate?

Political observers have begun drawing parallels with the events in Maharashtra, where Eknath Shinde led a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray, resulting in a major split within the Shiv Sena.

Some reports suggest that Ritabrata Banerjee could attempt to rally support from a section of TMC legislators, although there is currently no public evidence of a large-scale revolt comparable to the Maharashtra episode. Sources claim that Banerjee and Saha had stopped attending party meetings in recent weeks, adding to speculation that they were preparing for a confrontation with the leadership.

The reported meetings and growing discontent have put the spotlight on the TMC's internal cohesion at a time when the party is seeking to recover from a disappointing election performance.

While the party leadership has moved swiftly against dissenting voices, the coming weeks are likely to reveal whether the unrest remains limited to a handful of leaders or develops into a broader challenge to Mamata Banerjee's authority.

Also read: TMC rebellion in open? MLA, who skipped Mamata's meet, questions Abhishek over 'fake signature' probe