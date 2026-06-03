Patna Police denies firing took place outside Khan Sir's coaching, reveals what actually happened

Patna:

A controversy erupted in Bihar’s capital after reports claimed firing outside the coaching centre of popular educator Khan Sir late Tuesday night. However, Patna Police has now issued a clarification denying any firing incident at the spot.

According to early reports, around 8–10 rounds of firing were alleged outside Khan Sir’s coaching institute located in the Kadamkuan area of Patna. The incident reportedly created panic, and it was also claimed that a security guard was injured and taken to hospital.

Khan Sir himself stated that the attack was intended to intimidate him over his low-fee education model, alleging threats from rival coaching operators.

Police denial: No firing incident happened

Patna Police, in an official statement, clarified that no firing took place outside the coaching centre. Instead, they confirmed that the incident involved stone pelting and vandalism.

The police said they received information around 10 PM on Tuesday about an attack at the “Khan Global Studies” coaching centre, following which a team was immediately sent to the spot.

After examining CCTV footage and speaking to local witnesses, police stated that around 15–20 individuals allegedly linked to another coaching institute, identified as “Gyan Bindu Coaching,” were involved in stone pelting and property damage.

The footage did not show any evidence of gunfire, according to the police findings.

While early claims suggested a gunshot-related injury to a security guard, police have not confirmed any firearm use in the incident. Authorities are still verifying details regarding any injuries sustained during the vandalism.

Police teams were deployed immediately after the incident and secured the area.

Allegations of rivalry between coaching centres

Khan Sir alleged that certain coaching operators were unhappy with his low-cost education model and were trying to intimidate him. He further claimed that threats had been issued prior to the incident.

Police have launched raids and are continuing efforts to identify and arrest those involved. Statements from local residents are being recorded, and further legal action is expected soon.

Students hold protest

A large number of students assembled outside Khan Sir’s coaching institute near Musallahpur Haat in Patna on Wednesday morning to protest against the incident. Tension remained high in the area as security forces were deployed in large numbers to maintain order.

Many students preparing for competitive exams were seen waiting outside the coaching centre. Several of them raised slogans in protest, expressing concern over the situation.

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