BSE SmallCap stock gains on Rs 2,700 crore fundraising plan

Shares of smallcap non-banking financial company (NBFC), Paisalo Digital surged over 4 per cent today, i.e. on April 8, 2025, after the company informed exchanges about its fundraising plans and a series of board-level changes. Shares of the company opened at Rs 31.49 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 30.50. The stock climbed further to touch the intraday high of Rs 31.88 - a gain of 4.52 per cent.

"...provided that aggregate amount to be raised by issuance of such securities shall not exceed Rs 27000 million, as an enabling resolution as per the requirements of applicable laws, which shall be subject to approval of shareholders and other regulatory and/or statutory approvals, as applicable," the company said in the exchange filing.

Around 2:30 PM, the counter traded 3.44 per cent higher at Rs 31.55. As many as 26 lakh shares changed hands around the same time. This is slightly better than the 52-week low of Rs 29.75 - touched in the previous session.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 86.82, and from here, the stock is still trading at around 60 percent below.

The stock has fallen around 36 per cent so far this year and around 60 per cent in one year - reflecting weak sentiment and prolonged underperformance. However, it has given a multibagger return of 259 per cent in five years.

Meanwhile, the LIC-backed NBFC's board has appointed Vinod Kumar as Director and proposed his elevation as Executive Director, subject to shareholder nod.

The board also recommended the reappointment of Nisha Jolly as a Non-Executive Independent Director for a second term of five years. In addition, Jitendra Kumar Ojha has been proposed for appointment as another Non-Executive Independent Director.



Earlier, the company announced the country’s largest PSU bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has invested in the Commercial Papers (CPs) issued by it.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)