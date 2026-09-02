ESDS Software Solution IPO allotment: Check status on BSE, NSE and MUFG, GMP suggests strong listing

Cloud infrastructure and data centre services provider ESDS Software Solution Ltd is expected to finalise the basis of allotment today, i.e. on September 2, 2206. The 720-crore initial public offering (IPO) has received a strong response from investors and was subscribed 135.88 times on the final day of bidding on Tuesday. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it received bids for 1,67,85,63,340 shares against 1,23,52,942 shares on offer. The portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 261.51 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors received 192.94 times subscription. The retail investor category was subscribed 39.64 times.

ESDS Software Solution IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, the ESDS Software Solution IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 247 today, implying a potential 57.58 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 429. This means the shares are expected to list at around Rs 676.

ESDS Software Solution IPO Allotment on NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘ESDS Software Solution’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the ESDS Software Solution IPO will be displayed on the screen.

ESDS Software Solution allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website or click the direct link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (ESDS Software Solution IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your ESDS Software Solution IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

ESDS Software Solution IPO Allotment Status on MUFG Intime

Step 1: Visit the official website of the registrar — https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.

Step 2: Select 'ESDS Software Solution' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your ESDS Software Solution IPO application will appear on the screen.

ESDS Software Solution IPO Listing Today

The shares of the firm are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on September 4.

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