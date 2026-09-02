Healthcare sector stock under Rs 300 to be on investors' radar amid this update, check details

Shares of North India-based hospital chain Park Medi World will be on investors' radar as Ventura Securities has revised its target for the stock. The stock started the trading session in the red amid a dip in the benchmark indices. The counter opened at Rs 280 against the previous close of Rs 280.90 on the BSE. During the day, it touched an intraday high of Rs 284.30 and an intraday low of Rs 275. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 276.65, with a drop of Rs 4.25 or 1.51 per cent from the last closing price. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 11,949.37 crore.

Initiate buy coverage

Brokerage firm Ventura Securities has reiterated its ‘BUY’ rating on Park Medi World Ltd. However, it has revised its 24-month target price upwards to Rs 406 from the current market price (CMP) of Rs 286. This represents a potential upside of 41.9 per cent.

The positive outlook is backed by accelerated bed additions, robust occupancy rates, and capital-efficient expansion models, including public-private partnership (PPP) projects in North India.

To add 1,450 beds by FY28

The company recently stated that it is focusing on expanding its hospital network across northern India, particularly in Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities and surrounding markets. According to the information shared, the firm plans to add 1,450 beds to its capacity by FY28. The hospital chain, in its annual report for 2025-26, said that it employs 6,423 people as of March 31, 2026.

For acquisitions, the company will focus on hospitals with an existing capacity of 200-250 beds, with potential to expand to 300-350 beds. So far, Park Medi World has added 11 hospitals to its network through acquisitions.

"Our priority is facilities in state capitals and district headquarters, particularly those near our existing network to optimise integration and logistics," the company said in it annual report.

Meanwhile, it reported a highest-ever net profit of Rs 273.6 crore in FY26, and its total revenue stood at a record Rs 1,679.4 crore, compared to Rs 1,393.60 crore in financial year 2024-25.

The company's net profit after tax (PAT) jumped 27 per cent to Rs 273.60 crore, up from Rs 215.40 crore in the previous fiscal year.

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