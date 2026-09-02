Vibe trailer is out; Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh bring comedy and chaos as Preity Zinta trains them for the mission

The official trailer of Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Srivastava's Vibe is out. Kunal, who made his directorial debut with 2024 film Madgaon Express, is back in the director's chair with this action comedy. The film also stars Preity Zinta, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Yashpal Sharma and Vanshika Dhir in key roles.

The makers unveiled the 2-minute-44-second trailer on Wednesday, August 2, giving fans a glimpse of the film's action-packed and chaotic world. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 18.

Vibe trailer is out

The trailer introduces Kunal as an unemployed man nearing middle age who wants to stay young. Sparsh plays his best friend, who is the more sensible one of the two. In the film, Preity Zinta plays a spy who is tasked with training Kunal and Sparsh's characters for a sensitive national security mission. Meanwhile, Yashpal Sharma and Nirahua play agents working for the same agency.

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, "Comedy. Yes. Romance. Yes. Action. Yes. VIBE. Absolutely! Watch VIBE only in cinemas on 18th September (sic)." Watch the trailer below:

When is Kunal Kemmu's Vibe releasing?

The action comedy drama Vibe is slated to hit big screens on September 18, 2026. The film is produced by Drongo Films, a production banner founded by actor-director-writer Kunal Kemmu and producer Chirag Nihalani.

What did Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta say about the film Vibe?

The director-actor-producer of Vibe, Kunal Kemmu, said, "With VIBE, I wanted to make a no-holds-barred entertainer that audiences can watch and enjoy in cinemas with family or friends or even on their own. It’s got everything I love about movies—rib-tickling comedy, high-octane action, cutesy romance, buzzing music, and so much more. For me, the comedy comes from watching ordinary people find themselves in the middle of chaos that is completely beyond their control. Playing one of those characters while also writing, directing, and producing the film meant constantly shifting between different versions of the same madness. Preity, Sparsh, Vanshika, Yashpal, Dinesh, and the rest of the cast each brought something so distinct to the table that the dynamics only became more fun as we went along. It’s a film packed with chases, danger, confusion, friendship, and a lot of bad decisions, which is probably a pretty accurate description of why I enjoyed making it so much. I’m grateful to have found the perfect collaborator in Amazon MGM Studios to create this film, and I can’t wait for the audiences to experience VIBE on the big screen."

While expressing her excitement about the film, Preity Zinta said, "Preity G Zinta expressed her excitement, “What I really enjoyed about my character was that she has an energy that is completely her own. She loves her country and will go to any lengths to protect it. When there is a job to be done, she is going to find a way, by hook or by crook, whatever it takes. I loved playing someone with that kind of determination, and the role also allowed me to explore a side of myself that audiences haven’t seen before. Kunal knows what he wants from his actors, and working on this mad film was such an adventure, you never really knew what the next day was going to bring, which somehow felt very appropriate for a film called VIBE."

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Preity Zinta stars in Kunal Kemmu-written Vibe; film to release next month | See first poster