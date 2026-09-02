Sensex ends 373.93 points lower, Nifty near 23,900, IT and auto shares under pressure

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended the volatile session in the red. While auto and IT stocks dragged markets down, value buying in banking stocks helped the market recover from its intraday lows. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 373.93 points or 0.49 per cent lower at 76,570.35. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 76,570.35 and a low of 76,135.72, gyrating 434.63 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty ended with a fall of 141.35 points or 0.59 per cent and closed the session at 23,914.45. Similarly, the broader market ended the session mixed. While the BSE MidCap Select Index dropped 96.15 points or 0.51 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index fell 56.45 points or 0.61 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT and Nifty Auto dropped 1.25 per cent and 1.79 per cent, respectively. However, Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank gained.

"Markets plunged sharply on Wednesday and lost over half a per cent amid weak global cues and rising geopolitical tensions. The Nifty opened with a gap down following negative global signals and extended its losses during the session as selling intensified across sectors. However, a recovery in the final hour helped trim some of the losses, and the index eventually settled at 23,914.45. The Sensex closed at 76,570.35, lower by around 0.49 per cent," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

"Markets plunged sharply on Wednesday and lost over half a per cent amid weak global cues and rising geopolitical tensions. The Nifty opened with a gap down following negative global signals and extended its losses during the session as selling intensified across sectors. However, a recovery in the final hour helped trim some of the losses, and the index eventually settled at 23,914.45. The Sensex closed at 76,570.35, lower by around 0.49 per cent," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, NTPC and Titan were the major gainers, with Adani Ports gaining 1.63 per cent today. On the flip side, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, M&M, HCL Tech and BEL were among the laggards. Asian Paints shares fell 2.08 per cent today.

Rupee trades stronger

Meanwhile, the rupee traded stronger near 94.97, gaining around 0.13 per cent, as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervention appears to be supporting the currency along with modest FII buying.

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