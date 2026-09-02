Gold falls for 6th consecutive day on MCX, silver drops1.26% today amid higher crude oil prices

Rates of precious metals in futures continued to fall on Wednesday, September 02, 2026. The price of precious yellow metal continued to decline for the 6th consecutive session as escalating Middle East conflict lifted oil prices and stoked inflation and rate-hike fears. The gold October 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened gapped down by Rs 1,696, or 1.11 per cent, to Rs 1,50,033 per 10 grams, down from the previous close of Rs 1,51,729. It dropped further to touch the intraday low of Rs 1,49,665, down Rs 2,064 or 1.36 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for December 2026 were down by Rs 933 or 0.61 per cent to trade at Rs 1,52,360 per 10 grams in business turnover of 8506 lots.

"Gold price in India has resumed gapped down today at 1,50,033 and continued to decline for the 6th consecutive session. Price has resumed trading below 50 and 100-DEMA level placed at 151,681 and 150,179 respectively. Gold fell on Wednesday to its lowest in more than three weeks, as the escalating Middle East conflict lifted oil prices and stoked inflation and rate-hike fears. Also, traders are also focused on upcoming US employment data," said Aamir Makda, Commodity & Currency Analyst, Technical Research, Choice Broking.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 4, 2026, opened in the red. It began the trading session at Rs 2,32,536 against the previous close of Rs 2,35,441, down Rs 2,905 or 1.25 per cent. It later touched the intraday low of Rs 2,31,811, a fall of Rs 3,630 or 1.54 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,33,686 with a drop of Rs 1,755 or 0.75 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell 0.47 per cent to approximately USD 4,342.2 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 1:10 pm was USD 4,326.13 per ounce, up by USD 23.22 or 0.53 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,52,170 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,39,500 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,52,020 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,39,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,52,020 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,39,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,52,020 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,39,350 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,45,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,45,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,45,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,50,000 per kg.

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