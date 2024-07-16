BSNL 3GB per day recharge plan: Is it affordable when compared with Airtel, Jio, Vi plans?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL, Airtel, Jio, Vi

Recently, there has been a price hike in recharge plans from major telecom operators like Jio, Airtel, and Vi, making them more expensive. Both prepaid and postpaid plans have been increased by these companies. Consequently, many telecom subscribers in India are considering switching to BSNL due to its affordable recharge plans.

For those users who require large amounts of daily data for surfing, there are recharge plans available that offer up to 3GB of data daily. In this article, we will compare the recharge plans from BSNL, Jio, Vi, and Airtel that offer 3GB of data per day to help you find the best value for your money recharge plan among the telecom operators.

BSNL Rs 2,999 prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 2,999

It is valid for 365 days

It offers unlimited voice calling with 3GB of data and 100 SMS per day

Jio Rs 1,799 prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 1,799

It is valid for 84 days

It offers unlimited voice calling with 3GB of data and 100 SMS per day

This plan also includes complimentary subscription to Netflix (Basic) and unlimited 5G data

Jio Rs 1,199 prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 1,199

It is valid for 84 days

It offers unlimited voice calling with 3GB of data and 100 SMS per day

This plan also includes unlimited 5G data

Jio Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 449

It is valid for 28 days

It offers unlimited voice calling with 3GB of data and 100 SMS per day

This plan also includes unlimited 5G data

Airtel Rs 838 prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 838

It is valid for 56 days

It offers unlimited voice calling with 3GB of data and 100 SMS per day

This plan also includes unlimited 5G data, Airtel Xstream Play and Amazon Prime Membership

Airtel Rs 549 prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 549

It is valid for 28 days

It offers unlimited voice calling with 3GB of data and 100 SMS per day

This plan also includes Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months and Airtel Xstream Play

Airtel Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 449

It is valid for 28 days

It offers unlimited voice calling with 3GB of data and 100 SMS per day

This plan also includes Airtel Xstream Play and unlimited 5G data

Airtel Rs 1798 prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 1798

It is valid for 84 days

It offers unlimited voice calling with 3GB of data and 100 SMS per day

This plan also includes unlimited 5G data and Netflix (Basic)

Vi Rs 795 prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 795

It is valid for 56 days

It offers unlimited voice calling with 3GB of data and 100 SMS per day

This plan also includes unlimited night data from 12AM to 6AM, weekend data roll over and 2GB of backup data

Vi Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 449

It is valid for 28 days

It offers unlimited voice calling with 3GB of data and 100 SMS per day

This plan also includes unlimited night data from 12AM to 6AM, weekend data roll over and 2GB of backup data

Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL- who offers the best 3GB daily data prepaid recharge plan?

When comparing BSNL with other providers, BSNL stands out by offering 3GB of daily data for 365 days with free voice calling for Rs 2,999. Although BSNL primarily operates on a 2G/3G network, its 4G services are now available in selected areas and are set to expand nationwide next month. This makes BSNL an attractive option for those considering a switch from other operators.

In contrast, Jio, Airtel, and Vi offer similar benefits for Rs 449. These operators also offer some additional benefits with their other recharge plans. However, Vi does not offer unlimited 5G data with any of its plans as the company is yet to roll out its 5G services.

