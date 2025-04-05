PM Modi raises fishermen issue with Sri Lankan President, says 'agreed on humanitarian approach' | Video PM Modi in Sri Lanka: As per MEA reports, Sri Lankan authorities have decided to release 11 fishermen imminently and a few more in the coming days on humanitarian grounds.

PM Modi in Sri Lanka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and Sri Lanka agreed on a 'humanitarian' approach for fishermen's issues. PM Modi in Colombo said, "I am happy to share that the relics that were found in the Aravalli of my home state, Gujarat, are being sent to Sri Lanka for darshan... We discussed the fishermen's issues, and we agreed on a humanitarian approach. We should release them quickly and give them the boats, we also discussed reconciliation...".

MEA statement on fishermen issue

On the fishermen issue, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "...We have been informed that the Sri Lankan authorities have taken a decision to release 11 fishermen imminently, I believe, and perhaps a few more in the coming days...".

Vikram Misri said, "This was a subject that was discussed in considerable detail between the two sides. As the Prime Minister said himself during his remarks, there was an emphasis on the need to adopt a humanitarian and constructive approach to cooperation on these issues because these are ultimately issues that impact the livelihood of fishermen on both sides...".

PM Modi on 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Sri Lanka has a special place in India's Neighbourhood First policy and Vision Mahasagar. He said that India has adopted the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and places great importance on the priorities of its partner nations. In a joint press statement with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake following their meeting in Colombo on Saturday, PM Modi said, "Sri Lanka has a special place in both our Neighbourhood First policy and Vision 'Mahasagar'...India has adopted the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and places great importance on the priorities of its partner nations. In the past six months alone, we have converted loans worth over 100 million dollars into grants. Our debt restructuring agreement will provide immediate help and relief to the people of Sri Lanka, and we have also decided to lower the interest rates. This reflects that even today, India stands strong with Sri Lanka."

PM Modi thanked Dissanayake, the Sri Lankan government and the people of Sri Lanka for honouring him with the 'Mithra Vibhushana Medal' and stressed that this showcases the historical ties and deep friendship between the two nations. He said, "Today, President Anura Kumara Disanayake honoured me with Sri Lanka's prestigious 'Mithra Vibhushana Medal.' This is not just an honour for me, but for 1.4 billion Indians. It reflects the historic ties and deep friendship between India and Sri Lanka. I sincerely thank the President of Sri Lanka, the govt, and the people for this gesture."Sri Lanka President Dissanayake honoured PM Modi with the highest award to a foreign head of state, Mitra Vibhushana. Dissanayake said that PM Modi highly deserves this honour.

On his visit to Sri Lanka, PM Modi said, "It's my 4th visit to Sri Lanka; my last visit happened in 2019 during a sensitive time. At that time, I had this belief that Sri Lanka will rise and rise stronger. I appreciate the patience and courage of people of Sri Lanka. Today, I am happy to see Sri Lanka on a path of progress again. It makes me feel proud that we have stood with Sri Lanka like a true neighbour. Be it the terrorist attack of 2019, the Covid pandemic or the recent financial crisis, we have always stood up with the people of Sri Lanka."