  4. CSK vs DC IPL 2025 live cricket score: Axar Patel wins toss, Delhi Capitals to bat first

CSK vs DC IPL 2025 live cricket score: Chennai Super Kings face Delhi Capitals in their third home match of the Indian Premier League 2025. CSK have had a tough start to their season, while Delhi Capitals are eyeing a hat-trick of wins.

CSK vs DC IPL 2025 live cricket score: Chennai Super Kings head to their home in Chennai as they look to bounce back from a tough start in the Indian Premier League 2025. CSK have won only one match out of their first three matches in the tournament so far.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have made a strong start to their season and have won both of their opening two fixtures. DC are eyeing a hat-trick of wins and will look to breach the fortress Chepuak in the clash against the Super Kings. 

Live updates :CSK vs DC IPL 2025 latest match updates

  • 3:05 PM (IST)Apr 05, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    CSK vs DC IPL 2025 live: Ruturaj Gaikwad at toss!!

    We were looking to bat as well. Looks a bit dry. It's a bit cloudy, won't change much. You always want momentum in T20 cricket. Overall, the chat has been positive. Fielding is something which we can improve day by day. We want to be proactive. Elbow is good. Conway comes in for Overton. Mukesh comes in from Tripathi.

  • 3:04 PM (IST)Apr 05, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    CSK vs DC IPL 2025 live: Axar Patel at toss!

    We are going to bat first. Feels like there'll be help for the bowlers. Expect it to get slower as the game progresses. In our team, we have a few players who have captained other franchises and that helps me a lot. Same combination. Faf is not fit for this game, Sameer Rizvi is playing.

  • 3:01 PM (IST)Apr 05, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    CSK vs DC IPL 2025 live: DC opt to bat!!

    So, the toss news coming. Axar has woin the toss and he has decided that DC will be batting first.

  • 2:53 PM (IST)Apr 05, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    CSK vs DC IPL 2025 live: Will we see Dhoni captaining today?

    Ruturaj Gaikwad's participation is in doubt after he picked up an elbow injury during CSK's last game against RR. If he does not play, MS Dhoni could be back leading CSK.

  • 2:43 PM (IST)Apr 05, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    CSK vs DC IPL 2025

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of CSK vs DC clash in IPL 2025 at Chepauk. High-flying DC are up against a struggling CSK in the 17th match of IPL 2025. DC are eyeing a hat-trick of wins after winning their first two games, while CSK are looking to bounce back from their twin losses after a win in their opener.

