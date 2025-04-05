CSK vs DC IPL 2025 live cricket score: Axar Patel wins toss, Delhi Capitals to bat first

CSK vs DC IPL 2025 live cricket score: Axar Patel wins toss, Delhi Capitals to bat firstCSK vs DC IPL 2025 live cricket score: Chennai Super Kings head to their home in Chennai as they look to bounce back from a tough start in the Indian Premier League 2025. CSK have won only one match out of their first three matches in the tournament so far.
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have made a strong start to their season and have won both of their opening two fixtures. DC are eyeing a hat-trick of wins and will look to breach the fortress Chepuak in the clash against the Super Kings.