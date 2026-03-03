US Diplomat reveals why Iran was targeted: 'Enough uranium for 11 nuclear bombs'

New Delhi:

The joint US-Israel attack on Iran came after Tehran insisted it had the “inalienable right” to enrich uranium. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff told Fox News that Iran had secretly stockpiled 460 kg of uranium enriched to 60%, enough for about 11 nuclear bombs.

“The Iranians told us directly… they could make 11 nuclear bombs,” Witkoff said. He added that talks in Geneva had failed because Iran was determined to continue its nuclear and ballistic missile programs while supporting military groups like Hezbollah.

What the US and Israel wanted?

Witkoff said the US sought three main goals in negotiations:

Shut down Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.

Stop support for proxy forces like Hezbollah.

Remove Iran’s naval threat to allow freedom of navigation in the region.

However, Iranian negotiators refused to meet these demands, insisting their nuclear program was for enrichment purposes. On Saturday, the US and Israel launched missiles and attack drones at multiple targets in Tehran, including the compound of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was later confirmed killed.

Iran retaliated with strikes on Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities, as well as US military bases and embassies across West Asia. The attacks also hit civilian and energy facilities, including an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia and a luxury hotel in Dubai.

The conflict has triggered fears of a wider regional war. Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20 million barrels of oil are shipped daily, threatens the global energy supply.

Israel’s perspective

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said Iran had used negotiations to secretly move nuclear and missile resources to underground sites, making them harder to strike. He criticised Iran for wasting time during talks while continuing its military buildup.

US stance

US officials, including Witkoff and US Vice President JD Vance, said that Iran’s claims of peaceful enrichment for medical purposes do not match its heavily fortified underground facilities. “It doesn’t pass the smell test,” Vance said, noting that enrichment 70–80 feet underground is clearly aimed at weapons capability.