Race to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, a look at 10 Holi releases and their box office reception

Holi is a joyous festival. This is why filmmakers consider releasing films at major festivals like Holi to take advantage of the holidays and ensure better revenue. However, this year marks the first time in 15 years that no Bollywood film will be released on Holi. However, in the past few years, several films have been released on Holi. Let's find out about these ten films released on Holi and how they fared at the box office.

Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkar could not be a blockbuster

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar was released in 2023 on Holi, March 8. This romantic-comedy was well-received by audiences and received positive reviews from critics. According to Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 147.28 crore in India. The film's worldwide earnings were Rs 223 crore. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film was an average collector due to its big budget.

Bachchan Pandey was a disaster

Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey, an action-comedy film starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, was a huge success. The film generated considerable buzz, but after its release, it flopped at the box office. It grossed only Rs 51.04 crore at the Indian box office. The film's worldwide collection was Rs 74.20 crore. It proved to be a box office disaster.

Saina flopped

Parineeti Chopra's film Saina was released on the occasion of Holi, but failed to perform well at the box office. It managed to collect only Rs 1.10 crore.

The lockdown impacted Angrezi Medium

Indian cinema's veteran actor Irrfan Khan's last film, Angrezi Medium, was released on the occasion of Holi in 2020. The film was a sequel to Hindi Medium. Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and Deepak Dobriyal appeared in lead roles alongside Irrfan. However, a nationwide lockdown was imposed just six days after the film's release. Consequently, the film only managed to gross Rs 10.18 crore in six days.

Kesari shines on Holi

Akshay Kumar's Kesari, based on the true story of the Battle of Saragarhi, was also released in theatres during the festival of Holi. The film was a box office hit. Made on a budget of approximately Rs 100 crore, it grossed Rs 155.70 crore worldwide.

This is how Pari turned out

Anushka Sharma's film Pari was released on the occasion of Holi in 2018. The film grossed Rs 28.70 crore at the Indian box office. The film received mixed reviews from critics.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania became a superhit

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Badrinath Ki Dulhania benefited from the Holi holiday. The film was a box office success, grossing Rs 117.89 crore at the Indian box office, while the film's worldwide collection was Rs 201.07 crore.

Himmatwala was a disaster

Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah Bhatia's 2013 film Himmatwala was released on the Holi weekend. However, the film did not benefit from the Holi holiday and flopped at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 47.45 crore in India.

Kahaani proved to be a powerful movie

Vidya Balan's Kahaani was also released on the occasion of Holi in 2012. This suspense-thriller was well-received and a box office success. It grossed Rs 51.30 crore at the Indian box office. Nawazuddin Siddiqui also appeared in the film.

Race was a box office success

Released in 2008, Race, starring Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, Akshaye Khanna and Katrina Kaif, was a box office success. The film grossed Rs 60.64 crore at the Indian box office, becoming a box office hit. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the film was a box office success.

