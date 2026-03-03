Dhurandhar 2 Runtime: Is Ranveer Singh's sequel 4 hours long? Here's what we know so far

New Delhi:

In the history of Indian cinema, there are some films that achieve cult status even before their release. Ranveer Singh-starrer and Aditya Dhar-directed film Dhurandhar falls into this category. Now, its sequel is ready for release and is generating considerable buzz. The film, scheduled to hit the big screens on March 19, is currently the most talked-about topic in film circles. As the release date approaches, surprising revelations are being made about the film's promotion and its grand scale.

Now, a major update has emerged regarding the film's runtime and trailer release.

Dhurandhar 2 is among the longest films in Hindi Cinema

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is in the news not only for its action but also for its massive runtime. Reports suggest the film will be one of the longest films ever made in Hindi cinema. According to reports, the film's runtime could be around 235 minutes, or 3 hours and 55 minutes. This is significantly longer than the first film, indicating that Aditya Dhar has woven the story with much more detail and depth this time around. However, the final runtime is yet to be officially confirmed. Recently, the Censor Board (CBFC) cleared the film's first promotional teaser. Given its violent and intense nature, it has been granted an A (Adults Only) certificate. The 1 minute 48 second teaser clearly indicated that the film's tone would be intense and dark.

A big box office clash

When Dhurandhar 2 hits theatres on March 19, 2026, it won't have an easy road. Three major films are set to clash at the box office simultaneously. Dhurandhar: The Revenge will compete directly with superstar Yash's highly anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Ranveer Singh will be joined by R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The presence of Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal will further elevate the film's grey shades and action.

