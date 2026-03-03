India urges restraint amid escalating Middle East conflict: 'Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued'

New Delhi:

India reiterated its call for restraint as tensions escalate in Iran and the wider Gulf region, asserting that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only effective means to prevent further escalation and civilian casualties.

The Ministry of External Affairs said New Delhi was "deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region" and urged "all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians." The ministry further emphasised that "dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues," adding that the “sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected."

The statement comes against the backdrop of a sharp escalation in the Middle East following recent military strikes involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

The MEA highlighted the direct implications of the crisis for India, particularly regarding the safety of its citizens in the region. It said Indian missions in the affected countries are maintaining close contact with expatriate communities, issuing advisories and offering assistance where necessary.

"Our Missions in the region are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories asking them to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the Missions, and follow local security guidance," the statement said.

New Delhi also underlined the strategic and economic stakes. A considerable share of India’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas imports passes through the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, making regional stability crucial for the country’s energy security. The MEA warned that any disruption to shipping routes or commercial logistics would have serious economic consequences.

It reiterated that India is “firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping," and confirmed that some Indian nationals have been killed or remain missing in recent incidents.