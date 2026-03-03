Chinnaswamy Stadium finally cleared to host IPL 2026: RCB to play five matches at their home venue

Bengaluru:

Decks are finally cleared for the Chinnaswamy Stadium to host cricket matches during the Indian Premier League (IPL). Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play five matches at their home venue in the upcoming edition of the IPL, which is reportedly scheduled to commence on March 28. The franchise also confirmed that the team will play two of its home matches in Raipur this season.

The venue will be hosting matches for the first time since it was banned by the government after 11 people lost their lives in a stampede during the RCB victory parade last year. Even the recently concluded final of Ranji Trophy took place in Huballi as the Chinnaswamy Stadium didn't get enough clearances to host matches.

"RCB extends its sincere gratitude to the Government of Karnataka, the Karnataka State Cricket Association and the Karnataka Police for their unwavering guidance, cooperation and support in facilitating the hosting of matches in Bengaluru. The collective efforts to ramp up infrastructure and safety measures in time for the IPL season have ensured that the defending champions will play the majority of their home games in their home ground," RCB said in a statement.

Bengaluru to host opening ceremony, playoffs and IPL final too?

Interestingly, if the reports are to be believed, the venue will also host the IPL 2026 opening ceremony, playoffs and the final as well as per the rules but RCB have not mentioned it in their official statement. "The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is more than just our home ground it is where our identity as a team truly comes alive. The energy our fans bring to Bengaluru has always been a driving force for our players, inspiring them through every phase of the game. Our fans have stood by us unconditionally, and they deserve the opportunity to watch their team compete at home.

"After detailed discussions and completing the necessary due process around permissions, we are pleased to confirm that RCB will play five matches in Bengaluru. We sincerely thank the Government of Karnataka, the KSCA, and the Karnataka Police for their support in making this possible," Rajesh Menon, the CEO of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said.

