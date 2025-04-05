BJP protests in Kodagu over party cadre's alleged suicide, Siddaramaiah accuses them of politicising death BJP protests in Kodagu over the alleged suicide of a party worker, demanding the inclusion of Congress MLAs in the FIR, while Siddaramaiah accuses them of politicising the death.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest in Kushalnagar, Kodagu district on Saturday, demanding the inclusion of two Congress MLAs in the FIR related to the alleged suicide of a BJP worker. The protests spread to several other locations as well, with BJP leaders accusing the ruling party of shielding the accused. The BJP has also called for a CBI probe into the incident.

Vinay Somaiah, a 40-year-old BJP functionary from Kodagu, reportedly took his own life in Bengaluru on Friday. In a purported death note, which was shared in a WhatsApp group, Somaiah accused Congress leaders of harassment. His death sparked a wave of protests, with BJP leaders, including state president B.Y. Vijayendra, MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, former MP Pratap Simha, and former Speaker K.G. Bopaiah, being detained by the police. These leaders were reportedly trying to lay siege to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) office in Kushalnagar.

The protests turned chaotic, with BJP workers chanting slogans against the police and state government. Somaiah's elder brother, Jeevan K.S., lodged a complaint based on the death note, leading to the registration of an FIR against Congress worker Thennira Maheena and others. However, the FIR did not mention the names of Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna, Madikeri MLA Mantar Gowda, or one Harish Poovaiah, despite their being named in the handwritten complaint submitted to the police.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while addressing the issue, accused the BJP of politicizing a death. He refrained from commenting on the specifics of the case, stating that an investigation was already underway. He assured that anyone found guilty would face action, based on the investigation's findings.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara echoed this sentiment, stating that the law would take its course. He added that the incident had occurred two months prior and Somaiah had posted a detailed note on WhatsApp, which the police would thoroughly analyze before proceeding with any further action. Parameshwara also noted that the case may be handed over to the CID if necessary, but there was no immediate plan to do so.

The death note allegedly indicated that Somaiah had been arrested by the Madikeri police in February following a complaint from Maheena. The complaint was related to comments allegedly posted by Somaiah, who was the administrator of a WhatsApp group, against MLA Ponnanna. Somaiah was later released on bail. In his note, Somaiah claimed the FIR was politically motivated and that the charges against him had led to significant humiliation for him and his family.

BJP leaders have criticised the police for not naming the two Congress MLAs in the FIR. Vijayendra suggested that pressure from the ruling party was preventing the police from taking action against the accused. He claimed that the police were functioning under the influence of the Congress and emphasized that Somaiah's death was a result of the pressure and harassment imposed by the Congress legislators.

Vijayendra warned that if the police did not include the names of the MLAs in the FIR, the BJP would continue its protests and hold the authorities accountable for any deterioration in law and order. He called on the Chief Minister and Home Minister not to trivialize the case, asserting that justice must be served to the deceased BJP worker.

Somaiah's body is expected to be taken to his hometown in Gonimaruru village for his last rites, according to police sources. The investigation into the incident continues as both political parties accuse each other of exploiting the situation for political gain.

(PTI inputs)