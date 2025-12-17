Bigg Boss 19 may be over, but the drama isn’t: Tanya Mittal’s stylist alleges unpaid dues, unreturned outfits Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal is facing allegations from her stylist Riddhima Sharma over unpaid dues and unreturned outfits, reigniting post-show controversy.

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 19 is over, but the discussions surrounding Tanya Mittal continue unabated. Her stylist, Riddhima Sharma, recently revealed that she hadn't received her full payment, and the borrowed outfits from Tanya Mittal were also not returned.

Now, she has spoken openly about this, saying, 'I needed a reality check, which I have received.'

How Tanya Mittal’s brother approached stylist Riddhima Sharma

Riddhima Sharma told Hindustan Times that her styling and outfits for Tanya Mittal were highly praised on the show. Her brother, Amritesh, had approached her about the deal. However, a problem arose when she had to bear the cost of the final dress herself.

Finale fallout: Who paid for the last look?

Riddhima said, 'It was a golden opportunity for me, as my styling and outfits were praised on the show. They wanted me to attend the finale, but at my own expense, which I couldn't afford. Booking a flight at the last minute is very expensive for any young professional. If you needed a stylist so much, you could have called me, like everyone else. They kept asking me for outfits. Even the blue lehenga Tanya wore the day after the finale was sourced by me.'

Riddhima further added, 'Tanya Mittal also selected two sarees for an ad shoot. A member of her team asked me to source and deliver them. I told them, 'Please pay me my balance and return the old clothes, as brands are asking for them back.' And honestly, those brands were calling me constantly, and that's why I had to tell them this.'

‘Tailor or stylist?’ remark that broke the trust

Riddhima further explained, 'When the delivery was delayed for some reason, a girl from Tanya's team said that if the saree didn't arrive, there would be no payment. Tell me, who talks like that? I felt very bad that I had worked so hard and supported her throughout her journey, and yet I was treated this way. When one of the paparazzi asked Tanya about her style, she said on camera, 'I don't know if it was a tailor or a stylist.' I also asked her manager why he said that about me, but he had no answer. Although Amritesh has been very helpful with my work, this time even he couldn't help.'

20 outfits yet to be returned, payments still pending

The stylist further stated that she is in touch with Tanya's team. 'Tanya's manager is in contact with me, and I've received a payment of Rs 50,000. However, three looks, including Amritesh's grand finale look, are pending payment, and 20 outfits need to be returned. They've promised to resolve this as soon as possible. I hope this matter is resolved. And after this, I don't want to have any contact with Tanya's team.'

