US journalist Shelly Kittleson abducted in Iraq; security forces launch search operation | VIDEO

Baghdad:

Iraq’s Interior Ministry has confirmed that a foreign journalist has been kidnapped, prompting an urgent security response across the country. Shelly Kittleson, who holds an American passport, was kidnapped after armed men intercepted her vehicle on a crowded street. They forcibly removed her from the car before escaping the scene.

No organization has come forward to claim involvement. Footage of the abduction is circulating widely on social media platforms.

Manhunt launched to nab accused

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, security forces have begun a coordinated operation to locate the kidnappers and secure the journalist’s release. Authorities said they tracked a vehicle believed to be linked to the abduction, which later overturned while attempting to escape.

During the operation, one suspect was taken into custody and a vehicle allegedly used in the kidnapping was seized. However, officials noted that other individuals involved in the incident managed to flee and are still being pursued.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the US Embassy in Baghdad declined to provide any comment regarding the situation. Investigations are ongoing as security teams continue efforts to apprehend those responsible.