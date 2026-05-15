'Not an iota of truth': PM Modi calls out false report on India mulling tax on foreign travel

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday categorically refuted a media report claiming that the Centre is mulling a tax or surcharge on foreign travel and that a final decision is yet to be made in the wake of the energy and fuel crisis that has gripped the world due to the Iran war and restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz.

The rare rebuttal from the Prime Minister came in the form of a post on X in which he re-shared the post, refuting it as "false" and lacking truth.

"This is totally false. Not an iota of truth in this. There is no question of putting such restrictions on foreign travel," PM Modi wrote in the post.

"We remain committed to improving ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and ‘Ease of Living’ for our people," he added.

What was the report about

PM Modi issued the clarification in a post on X after a media report claimed that the Centre was considering a temporary levy on overseas travel to ease mounting fiscal pressure triggered by rising crude oil prices and the continuing conflict in West Asia.

"Govt considering tax/cess/surcharge on foreign travel, no final decision yet. Proposal to levy cess/tax/surcharge on foreign travel being discussed at highest levels," the report mentioned on the media outlet's X account.

Minutes after the Prime Minister's post, the media outlet issued an apology, stating the story is inaccurate and has been withdrawn.

"Our story on government considering tax/cess on foreign travel is not accurate. We withdraw the story and regret the error," the post on X read.

PM Modi's austerity appeal

PM Modi on Sunday appealed to citizens to help conserve petrol, diesel and the country’s foreign exchange reserves by opting for public transport, avoiding unnecessary foreign travel and limiting non-essential gold purchases.

Addressing an event in Telangana, the Prime Minister said the need of the hour is to use petrol, gas, diesel and similar resources with restraint. "We must use imported petroleum products only as needed. This will not only save foreign exchange but also reduce the adverse impact of war," he had said.

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