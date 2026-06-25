'Tumse na ho payega': Chetan taunted Siya after failed attempts to kill Ketan, say police

Pune:

In a latest development to the Ketan murder case in Pune, another shocking revelation on Thursday emerged during police interrogation. According to police sources, the initial plot to murder Ketan was hatched on May 31, but that attempt was unsuccessful. Police said that Siya Goyal revealed during interrogation that Ketan was extremely fond of trekking and visiting forts. This passion was the reason this specific method was chosen to target him. The plan was to exploit his hobby to lure him to a secluded spot and stage the murder to look like an accident.

Chetan was extremely frustrated by repeated failures of Siya

Police sources indicated that Chetan was extremely frustrated by the repeated failures and after the failed attempt on June 14, Chetan allegedly told Siya, "The new plan is for the 18th... I will kill Ketan; you won't be able to do it."

According to police, this marked a crucial turning point in the conspiracy. In the two previous attempts, the responsibility for the murder had allegedly rested solely with Siya, and Chetan had not gone to the fort. However, for the June 18 plan, Chetan decided for the first time to go to Lohagarh Fort himself and execute the murder.

First failed attempt was on May 31 at Lohagad Fort

According to police, Siya and Ketan visited Lohagad Fort on May 31. The investigation revealed a plan to kill Ketan that day by pushing him from a secluded spot and framing the incident as a trekking accident. However, the plan did not succeed.

After the failure of the May 31 attempt, Siya and Chetan devised a new and allegedly "foolproof" plan on June 1. Police sources said the plan involved Siya taking Ketan to the fort again on June 4 and pushing him into a gorge. However, this plan also failed to materialise.

Sources said a trip to Bali for Siya and Ketan was scheduled for June 6; however, due to family pressure and changing circumstances, the sequence of events shifted, and the June 4 plan also fell through.

Whoever did this should receive the harshest punishment: Siya’s father

In the meantime, Pravin Goyal, father of accused Siya Goyal, said, "Whoever did this should receive the harshest punishment. Just like the fort from which our Ketan fell, whoever is found guilty, even if it's my own daughter, should be pushed from there..." He also says, "We did not have any prior knowledge about Siya's love affairs. Siya was a simple girl. She is 19 years old. Would a 19-year-old girl do such a thing? I don't know anything about him. Where did Chetan come from? I've never seen his face, nor have I ever spoken to him in my life. He has never been to our house. Ketan's family members are very good, cultured people... We've lost a son and a wonderful relationship... There will be an investigation. Let the investigation take place. I would only want that whatever result comes out, work should be done on it, and the guilty person should be punished..."

My daughter should be thrown from same fort: Siya’s mother

Pooja Goyal, mother of accused Siya Goyal, says, "... If anyone is at fault in this, they should be given the harshest punishment. Even if it includes my daughter. If my daughter is found guilty, then she should be thrown from the same place where Ketan was thrown... The family had so much hope for Siya and Ketan's marriage. There were so many expectations, so much affection. Ketan's family also treated Siya with great affection and love. All the functions were going well. They had also organised many programs for her birthday celebration. If we felt that Siya was having some problem or was not able to talk to Ketan, then they would discuss with us... Siya never expressed any displeasure about this marriage... We did not know anything about Chetan. Ever since the engagement, she only spoke to Ketan... I don't believe that she agreed (to commit the crime), but if the investigation reveals she is guilty, then give her the harshest punishment... For the marriage, they booked Ananta Resort in Udaipur. The cost was Rs 3 crores, and we had to spend Rs 5 crores on the wedding..."

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How Siya Goyal and her boyfriend planned Ketan's murder at Pune cafe before the crime