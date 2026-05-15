Mitchell Marsh's masterclass bulldozes Chennai Super Kings out of Lucknow, propels LSG to dominant victory

New Delhi:

Lucknow Super Giants registered a brilliant victory against Chennai Super Kings in the 59th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides met at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on May 15th. The clash began with Chennai Super Kings coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The side opened its innings with Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring 20 and 13 runs, respectively. Urvil Patel departed on a score of six runs, with Kartik Sharma putting in a good show, amassing 71 runs in 42 deliveries.

Additionally, Dewald Brevis scored 25 runs in 16 deliveries, with Shivam Dube adding 32* runs in 16 deliveries. Prashant Veer scored 13* runs as Chennai Super Kings posted a total of 187 runs in the first innings of the game. As for Lucknow Super Giants, Akash Singh was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets to his name. Mohammed Shami and Shahbaz Ahmed took one wicket each as well.

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Mitchell Marsh propelled LSG to an exceptional win

Aiming to chase down the target, Lucknow Super Giants finished the game right from the get go. The side opened its innings with Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis coming out to bat. While Inglis scored 36 runs in 32 deliveries, Marsh was the star man for the hosts, as he scored 90 runs in 38 deliveries and set the stage for the side.

Furthermore, Nicholas Pooran was another star was Lucknow as he scored 328 runs in 17 deliveries and finished the game for the hosts in 16.4 overs, winning them the game by seven wickets.

As for Chennai, Mukesh Choudhary and Spencer Johnson were the wicket-takers with one wicket each to their name. With the loss, Chennai Super Kings’ qualification chances have taken a hit, but they are still in the race and they will aim to go for it in their next game.

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