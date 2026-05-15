Schedule for India A's tri-series in Sri Lanka announced, set to kick off on June 9

New Delhi:

In a major development, the schedule for the tri-series between India A, Sri Lanka A, and Afghanistan A has been announced. Sri Lanka will be hosting the two sides across the series, and it is worth noting that the series will kick off on June 9th with India A taking on Sri Lanka A.

The tri-series will be played in the 50-over format, and all the games of the series will be played in Dambulla. It is also worth noting that after the completion of the one-day tri-series, India A will be taking on Sri Lanka A across two four-day matches against Sri Lanka A in Galle.

It is interesting to note that the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) came forward and revealed India A’s squad for the tri-series. Tilak Varma will be leading the side for the tri-series, with Riyan Parag being named as the vice-captain.

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Tri-series final to be played on June 21

With every game of the tri-series slated to be played in Dambulla, it is worth noting that after the opener, India A will take on Afghanistan A on June 11. Furthermore, Afghanistan A and Sri Lanka A will take on each other on June 13.

Additionally, India will take on Sri Lanka on June 15 and will follow it up with a clash against Afghanistan on June 17. Afghanistan will then take on Sri Lanka on June 19, with the final scheduled for June 21.

India A squad for the tri-series: Tilak Varma (Captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (Vice-Captain), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan.

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