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  4. Schedule for India A's tri-series in Sri Lanka announced, set to kick off on June 9

Schedule for India A's tri-series in Sri Lanka announced, set to kick off on June 9

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

With India A all set to take on Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A in a one-day tri-series, the schedule for the same series was announced, and the first game will be played on June 9 which will see India A taking on Sri Lanka A.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

In a major development, the schedule for the tri-series between India A, Sri Lanka A, and Afghanistan A has been announced. Sri Lanka will be hosting the two sides across the series, and it is worth noting that the series will kick off on June 9th with India A taking on Sri Lanka A. 

The tri-series will be played in the 50-over format, and all the games of the series will be played in Dambulla. It is also worth noting that after the completion of the one-day tri-series, India A will be taking on Sri Lanka A across two four-day matches against Sri Lanka A in Galle.

It is interesting to note that the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) came forward and revealed India A’s squad for the tri-series. Tilak Varma will be leading the side for the tri-series, with Riyan Parag being named as the vice-captain. 

Also Read: Virat Kohli sends clear message on India future, says 'If I have to prove my worth, it's not meant to be'

Tri-series final to be played on June 21

With every game of the tri-series slated to be played in Dambulla, it is worth noting that after the opener, India A will take on Afghanistan A on June 11. Furthermore, Afghanistan A and Sri Lanka A will take on each other on June 13. 

Additionally, India will take on Sri Lanka on June 15 and will follow it up with a clash against Afghanistan on June 17. Afghanistan will then take on Sri Lanka on June 19, with the final scheduled for June 21. 

India A squad for the tri-series: Tilak Varma (Captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (Vice-Captain), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan.

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