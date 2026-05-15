Rachin Ravindra returns home, leaves Kolkata Knight Riders' camp ahead of England Tests

New Delhi:

In a major development for Kolkata Knight Riders, star batter Rachin Ravindra has left the side’s camp to better focus on New Zealand’s upcoming tour of England. It is worth noting that New Zealand will take on England across three Test matches in June 2026.

He will be working on his red-ball cricket and will aim to put in his best performances for New Zealand in the upcoming tour of England. The first Test of the series between the two sides will kick off on June 4. He was roped in by KKR for Rs 2 crore but did not play a single game for KKR throughout the season.

However, he is a regular member of New Zealand’s middle order and will surely play a crucial role as the side takes on England in the Test series. This will be the second assignment for New Zealand in their ongoing WTC cycle. Before going to England, New Zealand will also play against Ireland in a four-day Test starting from May 27.

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Kolkata Knight Riders aim to keep qualification alive

It is interesting to note that Kolkata Knight Riders are still in the race for the playoffs. With 11 matches played, Knight Riders sit in eighth place in the standings with four wins, six losses, and one of their games producing no result.

While their qualification depends on the results of other teams, Kolkata Knight Riders are still in the race for the playoffs, and the side will aim to go about their business in the upcoming games. They have three games left in the season and will need to win all their matches if they want to stay in the running for the playoffs.

Their next game will be against Gujarat Titans, as both sides will clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the 60th game of the tournament on May 16th.

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