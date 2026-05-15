Bengal: FIR against Abhishek Banerjee over alleged provocative poll speeches, remarks on Amit Shah

Kolkata:

An FIR has been registered against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee at the Bidhannagar North Cyber Crime Police Station over alleged provocative and inflammatory speeches delivered during the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 campaign.

According to the complaint, the case was initiated following a written submission by Rajib Sarkar, a resident of Baguiati in Kolkata, who accused the Diamond Harbour MP of making threatening remarks at multiple political rallies held across the state during March and April 2026.

The complaint specifically refers to campaign events in Maheshtala, Arambagh, Haringhata and Nandigram, where Banerjee allegedly used aggressive language against opposition workers and made statements that could potentially incite political unrest, violence and public disorder. The FIR also reportedly pertains to controversial remarks concerning the playing of DJs and comments directed at Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The complainant further alleged that the speeches were widely circulated through the Facebook page “Abhishek Banerjee Official” and other social media and news platforms, amplifying their reach and possible impact on public sentiment during the election period.

FIR filed under multiple sections of BNS

Based on the complaint, Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station registered FIR under Sections 192, 196, 351(2), and 353(1)(C) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 123(2) and 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Police sources said the matter is under investigation and further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.

The 2026 West Bengal Assembly election produced a major political shift. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a decisive victory with 207 seats out of 294, crossing the majority mark comfortably. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, was reduced to around 80 seats after governing the state for 15 years.

The result marked the BJP’s first-ever government in West Bengal, with Suvendu Adhikari becoming Chief Minister.

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