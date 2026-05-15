'Amazing talent': Wasim Jaffer hails Tilak Varma for spectacular winning knock against Punjab Kings

New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians registered a brilliant victory against Punjab Kings in the 58th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides met at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, and the clash saw Punjab Kings coming in to bat first. The side managed to post a total of 200 runs in the first innings.

Chasing down the target, it was the performance of Tilak Varma that helped Mumbai Indians chase down the target. After Ryan Rickelton set the stage in the early stages, Tilak took the game deep and scored 75* runs in 33 deliveries and propelled MI to a brilliant win.

After the clash, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer took centre stage and heaped praise on Tilak for his knock, branding him an amazing talent and player.

“He is the same guy who was retired out by MI). You see how many times he has done it for India and MI. He is an amazing talent and is an all-format player, not just a T20 player. When he gets a chance in the other formats is a different thing, but he is an amazing player with tremendous temperament and skills. The boy is very hardworking, and I like his work ethic,” Tilak Varma said in a video on his YouTube channel.

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Jaffer hailed Bumrah’s captaincy in the game as well

Furthermore, Jaffer hailed the captaincy that Jasprit Bumrah showcased in the game; Jaffer branded him as a very intelligent guy. It is worth noting that under his leadership, MI were able to break their losing streak and registered an emphatic win.

"He is a very intelligent guy. You see him talk in the press conference, or the way he understands bowling. It won't surprise me that he can be a good captain. The Indian team also showed confidence in him and gave him captaincy in the WTC final when Rohit was not available,” Jaffer said.

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