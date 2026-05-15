'They don't need my service': Mushfiqur Rahim opens up on his potential ODI comeback

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the second Test of the ongoing series between Pakistan and Bangladesh. The two sides will face off for the second Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, and ahead of the game, veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim came forward and gave his take on his comeback to ODI cricket.

It is worth noting that the 39-year-old has ruled out a return to ODI cricket for Bangladesh. He also confirmed that he was asked to return to ODI cricket, but he decided against it.

"I did get the message (to return to the ODI side), but I feel that they don't need my service any longer. They are doing well, and they will keep getting better," he said during the pre-match press conference in Sylhet on Friday.

Bangladesh’s ODI captain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been reported to have initiated the conversation to bring Mushfiqur back into the ODI team. It is interesting to note that Mushfiqur’s comeback into the ODI team has been discussed heavily over the last few months, considering the side’s woes in the middle order in the ODI format.

Having retired from T20Is and ODIs, Mushfiqur Rahim has only represented Bangladesh in Test cricket. With a comeback to ODIs ruled out, it is clear that the veteran will keep all his focus on the longest format and will hope to propel Bangladesh to greater heights.

Bangladesh look to clinch Test series against Pakistan

It is worth noting that Bangladesh got off to a brilliant start to their Test series against Pakistan. The side got the best of Pakistan in the first Test, defeating them by 104 runs and registering a statement victory. For the second Test, the two sides will meet in Sylhet from May 16 onwards.

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