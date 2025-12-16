Tanya Mittal's house tour: Luxury cars to theatre room, video from BB 19 contestant's residence goes viral In Bigg Boss, Tanya was seen talking about her family and home for almost the entire season, was also trolled for exaggerating facts about her richness. But now a video has gone viral online, where some of the BB 19 conversations are seeming true.

New Delhi:

Tanya Mittal, the most viral contestant of Bigg Boss 19 and known as the 'Goddess of Entertainment,' finally reached her Gwaliro residence on Monday. She shared a video on social media announcing her arrival, but she also appeared very emotional.

In the video, flower garlands decorations on the gate and around the house can be seen. Moreover, in the video Tanya is seen hugging and crying with her father. With this, the discussions on Tanya Mittal's actual home have intensified online.

Tanya's father consoles her

Tanya's father also looked quite well-dressed in the video, just like her. Hugging her father, the Bigg Boss 19 contestant says, 'I didn't mention your name anywhere so that no one would talk about you.' Then, another woman standing there, presumably her mother, comforts her and says, 'You are the winner. Don't cry, calm down.' This video of Tanya is going viral on social media.

As the video went viral online, social media users tired to boast her moral. A user wrote, 'Love you Tanya, you are amazing. Always stay positive.' Another user wrote, 'After so many storms, hugging her father like this is understandable. My eyes welled up seeing this moment between father and daughter.' Another comment read, 'Keep posting such reels. I've gotten used to them. I used to watch Bigg Boss for Salman Khan, but I've developed a connection with you.'

A house video tour goes viral

As soon as Tanya reached at her Gwalior residence, a video went viral online, which showed the enterance to her house. In the video a line of luxury cars can be seen parked in her parking lot, where as a giant house garden can also be spotted in the later half of the video. Around the same time, Tanya also posted a video of her Home theatres, where her family can be seen watching Bigg Boss 19.

Watch the video here:

It's worth noting that in Bigg Boss 19, Tanya was seen talking about her family and home for almost the entire season, but she never mentioned anyone's name.

