TV Thursday: Actor, who worked opposite Yami Gautam, won 2 reality shows and holds an MBA degree Gaurav Khanna’s fan following has increases even more after his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 19. So, let's have a look at his personal as well as professional life in detail.

New Delhi:

Indian television actor Gaurav Khanna has steadily built a name for himself over two decades, moving from early serial roles to major drama successes and recent reality show victories.

Known for his calm screen presence and versatility, Khanna’s fan following has increases even more after his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 19. So, let's have a look at his personal as well as professional life in detail.

Early life and education: From Kanpur to Mumbai

Born on December 11, 1981, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Gaurav Khanna grew up with an affinity for performance and communication. Before entering the entertainment industry, he pursued higher education in Mumbai, where he earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree. However, the actor didn't persue acting right after college, he worked for nearly a year as a marketing manager at an IT firm.

Television journey: From early roles to breakthrough

GK began his television series career with small roles and advertisements. His initial shows were in drama series like Bhabhi and Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. His break came in Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, in which he acted with actress Yami Gautam, a series praised for having a romantic story.

Since here, it was no looking back for Gaurav Khanna as he was a part of several hit shows like CID, Jeevan Saathi- Humsafar Zindagi Ke and Tere Bin. However, his most defining role came in 2021, when he, for the first time, appeared on the hit show Anupamaa in the role of Anuj Kapadia which has made him a household name.

Back to back wins on mega stages

In 2025, Khanna further increased his presence in television by taking part in reality shows. Khanna won the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India, surprising judges with his culinary creativity despite having difficulty in identifying colors due to his colour blindness.

Later that year, he participated in Bigg Boss 19 and won the season with the trophy and award money. His calm and composed performance in the house earned him many friends among housemates as well as fans.

A look into Gaurav Khanna's personal life

Off-screen, Khanna is married to television actress Akanksha Chamola, whom he married in 2016. The duo has been known to share a picture perfect life with their fans and are appreciated for their down-to-earth relationship despite being in the glamorous world of television. His family, comprising parents Vinod and Shashi Khanna, along with a sister named Priya Mehrotra, still remains a part of his support network.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 finale: Winner Gaurav Khanna takes away Rs 50 lakh cash prize and grand trophy