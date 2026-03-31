Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Russian envoy reveals Iranian Supreme Leader's whereabouts

New Delhi:

As the war involving the US, Israel and Iran enters its second month, the world has yet to see Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in public. Mojtaba Khamenei has issued several statements and remarks, including warning to the US amif the conflict, the leader has been absent from the public and has not made any appearance so far.

Russian envoy on Mojtaba Khamenei's location

Amid speculation that he may be in Russia receiving treatment for injuries sustained during joint US Israel strikes, Moscow’s envoy has said that he remains in Iran. Speaking to local media, Russia’s ambassador to Iran stated that Mojtaba Khamenei is in the country but is “refraining from making public appearances for understandable reasons".

Mojtaba assumed leadership after his father, Ali Khamenei, was killed during the conflict that began on February 28.

The United States has claimed that the Supreme Leader was seriously wounded and possibly disfigured, while President Donald Trump has suggested on multiple occasions that he may have been killed in the attacks, a claim denied by Tehran.

Earlier this month, Iran’s envoy to Moscow also rejected reports that Khamenei had been flown to Russia for medical treatment following the strikes.

With the leader yet to appear publicly, reports indicate that intelligence agencies such as the CIA and Mossad are continuing efforts to locate him.

Russia’s role in the conflict is under scrutiny. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Washington is closely monitoring Moscow’s actions, adding that the US is aware of the involvement of both Russia and China and is responding accordingly.

Also read: Hegseth's fresh warning to Tehran, big hint on ground offensive