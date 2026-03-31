'If Iran is not willing, US will...': Pete Hegseth's fresh warning to Tehran, big hint on ground offensive

Washington:

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday issued a strong warning to Iran, saying the country should agree to a deal with the United States or face intensified military action and the "coming days will be decisive" in the conflict which will only end on Trump's terms.

Hegseth said President Donald Trump "doesn’t bluff" and "does not back down", adding that Iran’s new leadership should recognise this.

'US will continue with greater intensity if deal not taken'

He stated that regime change had already occurred and urged the current leadership to act more wisely than its predecessor.

"This new regime should be wiser than the last. Trump is willing to make a deal, and the terms are known to them. If Iran is not willing, then the United States Department of Defense will continue with even greater intensity," Hegseth said.

He also made a striking claim regarding three US Air Force captains abord F-15 fight jets who were reportedly shot down weeks earlier by Kuwaiti friendly fire. Hegseth said they had remained in the theatre of operations and had carried out bombing missions over Tehran the previous night.

He further said that unpredictability is a key element in the ongoing conflict, emphasising that strategy requires keeping the adversary uncertain.

Hinting a ground operation in Iran?

Hegseth also stated that the US does not intend to deploy ground troops in Iran, but added that even if such a decision were taken, it would not be publicly disclosed.

Referring to a video shared by Trump, Hegseth said it showed a US strike on an ammunition depot in Isfahan. He added that such visuals are rare, noting that Iran has restricted internet access for nearly its entire population.

Hegseth maintained that while Iran may continue to launch missiles, the US is prepared to intercept them. He emphasised that the coming days would be decisive and asserted that Iran has limited military options to alter the situation.

At the same time, he confirmed that diplomatic talks are ongoing, describing them as active and gaining momentum.

Also read: Trump to nations that didn't help in Iran war: 'Show courage, take your own oil from Hormuz'