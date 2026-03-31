Trump to nations that didn't help in Iran war: 'Show courage, take your own oil from Hormuz'

New Delhi:

In a sharp statement amid the ongoing tensions involving Iran, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged countries facing fuel shortages due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to “build some courage and get their own oil.” The crucial shipping route through which nearly 20% of global oil and gas supplies pass has been severely disrupted following Iran’s retaliatory strikes after the US-Israeli military action in late February. Oil and gas vessels in the region have reportedly been targeted, worsening the global energy crunch.

Trump's Iran oil rant

In a post on Truth Social, Trump suggested affected nations, including the United Kingdom, should either purchase fuel from the United States or take independent action to secure access to the Strait. He also signaled a shift in US posture, indicating that countries may need to rely less on American intervention going forward.

“All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT," Trump said on Truth Social.

“You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil! President DJT,” Trump added.

Trump’s earlier warning to ‘obliterate’ Iran plants

Trump on Monday issued a sharp warning to Iran, saying he could “blow up and completely obliterate” the country’s electric generating plants, oil wells, and Kharg Island if a deal between Tehran and Washington is not reached soon. He posted the threat on his platform, Truth Social, emphasizing that the action would follow if the Strait of Hormuz is not immediately “open for business.”

Trump framed the threat as retaliation for losses suffered by US soldiers and others due to Iran’s past actions. He said the US had deliberately spared Iran’s energy infrastructure until now and suggested that destroying these assets including desalination plants would be part of a final military move if negotiations fail.

Kharg Island, which handles about 90% of Iran’s oil exports, has been a consistent focus of Trump. In a previous interview, he hinted that seizing the island and Iran’s oil reserves could be on the table, though he added it would require a longer US presence in the region.

Iran denies direct talks

Iran denied engaging in any official talks with Washington. The Iranian Consulate General in Mumbai said the country only received “excessive, unreasonable demands via intermediaries” and denied taking part in Pakistani-led mediation efforts. Iran welcomed calls to end the war but emphasized that the US initiated the conflict.

Also Read: Iran War LIVE: Netanyahu says Arab alliances forming against Iran; backs US force option on Strait of Hormuz