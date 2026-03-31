Iran War LIVE Updates: Saudi Arabia's defence ministry says it downed 3 ballistic missiles

New Delhi:

The conflict linked to the United States, Iran and Israel has now taken the shape of a global crisis, with oil prices rising sharply and both ground and aerial attacks intensifying. US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, saying that if it does not abandon its nuclear weapons programme, its very existence could be at risk. He also claimed that talks between the United States and Iran are progressing and that an agreement may be reached soon. Meanwhile, the situation has further deteriorated due to an attack on an American base in Baghdad and escalating clashes between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, where millions of people have already been displaced.

Trump said the US is negotiating with Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf. The former Revolutionary Guard commander was previously floated as Washington's negotiating partner, but has denied Iran is talking to the US and said Pakistan-facilitated discussions were merely a cover for American troop deployments.

Meanwhile, Israel has invaded southern Lebanon to push out Iran-backed Hezbollah militants, who have fired rockets and drones across the border, in a campaign that Israeli officials suggest could become a prolonged occupation. Three UN peacekeepers were killed in southern Lebanon in less than 24 hours, but it's unclear who was responsible.

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