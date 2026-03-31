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Iran War LIVE Updates: Saudi Arabia's defence ministry says it downed 3 ballistic missiles

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Updated:

Iran War LIVE: Donald Trump has threatened widespread destruction of Iran's energy resources and other vital infrastructure, including desalination plants, if a deal to end the war with Tehran is not reached shortly.

Iran War LIVE Updates.
Iran War LIVE Updates. Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

The conflict linked to the United States, Iran and Israel has now taken the shape of a global crisis, with oil prices rising sharply and both ground and aerial attacks intensifying. US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, saying that if it does not abandon its nuclear weapons programme, its very existence could be at risk. He also claimed that talks between the United States and Iran are progressing and that an agreement may be reached soon. Meanwhile, the situation has further deteriorated due to an attack on an American base in Baghdad and escalating clashes between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, where millions of people have already been displaced.

Trump said the US is negotiating with Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf. The former Revolutionary Guard commander was previously floated as Washington's negotiating partner, but has denied Iran is talking to the US and said Pakistan-facilitated discussions were merely a cover for American troop deployments.

Meanwhile, Israel has invaded southern Lebanon to push out Iran-backed Hezbollah militants, who have fired rockets and drones across the border, in a campaign that Israeli officials suggest could become a prolonged occupation. Three UN peacekeepers were killed in southern Lebanon in less than 24 hours, but it's unclear who was responsible.

Follow the thread for the latest updates on the US-Israel-Iran war

Live updates :Iran War

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    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Asian nations seek Russian crude as Iran war strains supplies

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  • 8:41 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Operations in Iran 'beyond the halfway point, claims Netanyahu

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  • 8:39 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Drone strike sparks fire on Kuwaiti oil tanker in Dubai waters

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  • 8:37 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Israel says it is reviewing reports of UN peacekeepers killed in Lebanon

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  • 8:36 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Two Indonesian UN peacekeepers killed on escort duty in Lebanon

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  • 8:32 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Four wounded after interception debris causes fire in Dubai

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  • 8:30 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Saudi Arabia intercepts three ballistic missiles over Riyadh

    Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry has confirmed that its forces successfully intercepted three ballistic missiles launched towards the capital city of Riyadh. The ministry said its air-defence systems neutralised the incoming threat, preventing any reported damage or casualties. More details are awaited as security agencies continue to assess the situation.

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