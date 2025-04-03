Market Opening Bell: Sensex down over 800 points, Nifty in red too after Trump's tariff Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 624 stocks in the Nifty pack traded in the green, while 1,401 traded in the red. 101 stocks remained unchanged.

Sensex, Nifty Today: The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on Thursday, April 02, 2025, after US President Donald Trump announced 26 per cent tariffs on India and a sharp sell-off in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 805.58 points, or 1.05 per cent, to open at 75,811.86, while Nifty was up 182.05 points, starting the trading session at 23,150.30. In the last trading session on Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 76,617.44 and Nifty 50 at 23,332.35.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Zomato were among the biggest laggards in the opening trade, with HCL Tech losing around 2.39 per cent. On the other hand, stocks like Sun Pharma, Power Grid and NTPC were in the green. Sun Pharma was the top gainer on the BSE, up 4.69 per cent while writing the report.

In early trade, 624 stocks in the Nifty pack traded in the green, 1,401 traded in the red, and 101 stocks remained unchanged.

What Gift Nifty indicated?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for equity market indices, indicated a negative start for the Nifty 50 as it opened in the red at 23,094 against the previous close of 23,228.50.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded in the red today as futures trading showed all major US indexes ended with a sharp decline. stock market edged higher on Tuesday. The S&P 500 was down 3.6 per cent and the Nasdaq indicated lower by 4.5 per cent. Apple shares faced the heat after the latest tariff announcement and plunged from its session close of $224 to $208. A drop of around 7 per cent.

At the time of writing the news, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down by 382.38 points or 1.62 per cent and Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped 1,118.93 points or 3.13 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was down by 22.55 points or 0.90 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite was in the red too.



How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the red today, with the Nifty IT falling by 2.49 per cent. Similarly Nifty Auto was down by 1.10 per cent. Also, Nifty Metal fell 0.50 per cent, and Nifty FMCG was down by 0.67 per cent in the opening trade.