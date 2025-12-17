Delhi govt announces Rs 10,000 aid for construction workers, partial work from home measures amid toxic air The decisions form part of the Delhi government’s broader strategy to curb pollution while ensuring economic and social support for vulnerable sections of the workforce.

New Delhi:

In view of rising pollution levels, the Delhi government has announced 2 major measures aimed at protecting public health and supporting affected workers. First, all registered and verified construction workers whose livelihoods have been impacted due to the suspension of construction activities will receive direct financial assistance. An amount of Rs 10,000 will be transferred directly to their bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer system.

Second, the government has made work from home mandatory for 50% of staff in all government and private offices across Delhi. This measure is intended to reduce vehicular emissions and limit public exposure to hazardous air quality. However, essential services such as healthcare and other critical sectors have been exempted from this directive.

Offices have also been directed to implement flexible working hours. Essential services, including jails, health services, public transport, electricity, and other critical departments, have been exempted from these restrictions.

Restrictions in Delhi to tackle toxic air pollution

The decisions form part of the Delhi government’s broader strategy to curb pollution while ensuring economic and social support for vulnerable sections of the workforce. Construction activity remained suspended for 16 days while Delhi was under GRAP Stage 3 restrictions. Compensation linked to GRAP Stage 4 will be assessed once the curbs are lifted.

Officials said the registration portal continues to remain open, enabling more construction workers to enrol and become eligible for relief.

Delhi chokes, AQI very poor

The announcement comes as Delhi’s air quality showed slight improvement on Wednesday morning, with the AQI recorded at 328, though it remained in the ‘very poor’ category. Large parts of the city continued to be covered by dense smog, with reduced visibility during the early morning hours.

An AQI reading between 0 and 50 is classified as ‘good’, 51 to 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 as ‘poor’, 301 to 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 as ‘severe’.

