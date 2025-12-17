Dense fog, poor air quality disrupt flights in Delhi; airlines issue travel advisory Delhi flight disruptions: According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index remained in the ‘very poor’ category at several locations.

New Delhi:

After weeks of disruption, flight operations had just begun returning to normal when dense fog once again affected visibility across Delhi and the National Capital Region. The sudden change in weather led airlines to issue fresh travel advisories, warning passengers of possible delays and schedule changes.

Delhi AQI today

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index remained in the ‘very poor’ category at several locations. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 341, while areas near ITO touched 360. Although winds helped slightly improve conditions on Tuesday, air quality remained unsafe for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and people with breathing problems.

Airlines issue travel advisory

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, advised passengers to stay alert and check their flight status before heading to the airport. In a message shared on social media, the airline said winter mornings in northern India often bring fog, which can slow down flight movements.

“We wanted to share this gentle heads-up in advance, so you can plan with ease and check your flight status,” IndiGo said.

Akasa Air also reported disruptions across parts of its network due to severe weather conditions in northern India. SpiceJet issued a similar advisory, asking passengers to stay updated as visibility levels continued to fluctuate.

Spicejet also posted an update saying, “Due to bad weather(poor visibility) in Ayodhya (AYJ), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via.”

IMD issues dense fog warning

Dense fog, combined with high pollution levels, has sharply reduced visibility in the capital region, especially during early morning hours. This has impacted not only air travel but also road and rail movement. The India Meteorological Department has issued a dense fog warning for December 17, cautioning that visibility may drop sharply in isolated areas of Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh during early morning hours.