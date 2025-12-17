BMC polls: Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar meeting today to mull alliance; Raj Thackeray to review MNS strategy While the Mahayuti partners, BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (AP) are largely expected to contest together in most cities, differences remain in certain regions.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP (AP) leader Ajit Pawar with Praful Patel, and Sunil Tatkare, are set to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today. The agenda is to discuss the seat-sharing strategy for the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, which will see polls for all 227 BMC seats.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP’s Mumbai unit has already prepared a detailed report on the party’s standing across all BMC wards. According to the report, the NCP has a strong presence in around 50 seats. The party aims to field candidates in key areas like Anushakti Nagar, Bhaykhala, Kurla, Mankhurd, Bandra East and West, and Chembur.

Disagreements within Mahayuti over alliances

While the Mahayuti partners, BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (AP) are largely expected to contest together in most cities, differences remain in certain regions. Shiv Sena and BJP have expressed objections to NCP leader Nawab Malik’s role in elections, and in some areas, such as Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the alliance with NCP may not materialise.

CM Fadnavis indicates separate contests in Pune

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently suggested that the BJP and NCP could contest separately in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Commenting on this, Ajit Pawar said, "If the Chief Minister has said this, it must have been after careful consideration. Whatever he has said will be final."

Crucial MNS meeting also on the cards

A crucial meeting of MNS leaders is scheduled for today to review preparations for the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections. Raj Thackeray is expected to assess the party’s electoral readiness and finalise key strategies. The nomination process for the elections is set to begin on December 23. Raj Thackeray, along with Uddhav Thackeray, will coordinate the party’s campaign to contest the civic polls together in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Mira-Bhayandar municipal corporations.

Polls to be held on January 15

The State Election Commission has announced that elections to 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. CM Fadnavis welcomed the announcement, saying prolonged administration of civic bodies was against democratic principles.

Fadnavis expressed confidence that the Mahayuti alliance would secure a majority in most municipal corporations, citing the work done by the state government. He added that while seat-sharing arrangements are being finalised, in most cities the tie-up will be between the BJP and Shiv Sena, with friendly contests in cities like Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad where NCP is strong.