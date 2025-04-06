BJP Foundation Day 2025: From two seats to national dominance, how did BJP become the biggest party in India? As the Bharatiya Janata Party marks its 45th foundation day in 2025, this explainer traces its evolution—from its ideological roots in the Jana Sangh to the formation of the BJP, through the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, coalition-era politics, and its rise to majority governments under Narendra Modi.

BJP Foundation Day 2025: On April 6, 2025, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrates its 45th foundation day. From being a political outfit with just two seats in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections to governing at the Centre and in 18 states today, the BJP's journey reflects one of the most remarkable transformations in post-Independence Indian politics. This explainer looks at the BJP's ideological roots, key milestones, organisational strength, and the political conditions that shaped its rise.

Origins: From Jana Sangh to BJP

The roots of the BJP lie in the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, founded by Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee in 1951. A former minister in Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet, Mukherjee broke away from the Congress over ideological differences, particularly regarding India's response to the persecution of Hindus in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). The Jana Sangh made modest gains through the 1950s and 60s, emerging as a vocal opposition to Congress. It gained momentum under the leadership of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and played a significant role in challenging Congress's dominance in several states in the 1967 elections.

In the aftermath of the Emergency (1975-77), the Jana Sangh merged with other anti-Congress parties to form the Janata Party. The experiment led to the formation of the first non-Congress government at the Centre in 1977, with Morarji Desai as Prime Minister. Jana Sangh leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani served as cabinet ministers. However, internal contradictions within the Janata Party soon led to its disintegration.

The BJP was officially formed on April 6, 1980, in Mumbai, with Atal Bihari Vajpayee as its first president. While initially adopting a moderate, Gandhian socialist image, the party struggled to make electoral headway.

Early years and setbacks

In the 1984 general election, held in the aftermath of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination, the BJP won just two seats. The Congress, under Rajiv Gandhi, swept the polls with a record 404 seats. BJP's modest presence came from G. Narayan Reddy (Hanamkonda, now in Telangana) and A.K. Patel (Mehsana, Gujarat). Despite the defeat, the BJP began to recalibrate its strategy. By the late 1980s, it re-embraced its core ideological plank of Hindutva and aligned itself closely with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. This shift saw the BJP emerge as a serious national contender.

Rise through the 1990s: Ayodhya and electoral gains

The Ram Janmabhoomi movement, calling for the construction of a temple at the disputed Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya, became central to the BJP’s rise in the late 1980s. The party’s support swelled after L.K. Advani’s 1990 Rath Yatra. In the 1989 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 85 seats, and by 1991, it rose to 120. At the state level, the BJP formed governments in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan in the early 1990s. In 1996, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the Lok Sabha with 161 seats. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was invited to form the government, but unable to secure a majority, resigned after 13 days.

From coalition to power: The NDA era

In 1998, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power, with Vajpayee as Prime Minister. Though the government fell within a year, fresh elections in 1999 saw the NDA return with a stable majority. The Vajpayee-led government completed its full term from 1999 to 2004, focusing on infrastructure, nuclear policy, and economic liberalisation. The BJP lost the 2004 elections, and again in 2009, despite a strong campaign. But it used this period to strengthen its organisational network and rework its communication strategy.

The Modi era of national dominance

In 2014, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP achieved a historic victory, winning 282 seats—the first party in three decades to secure a majority on its own. The campaign focused on development, anti-corruption, and strong leadership.

In 2019, Modi led the party to an even bigger win, with 303 seats. The BJP’s narrative combined nationalism, welfare schemes like Ujjwala and Jan Dhan, and a sharp digital outreach.

In 2024, the party retained power with 240 seats, forming the government with support from NDA allies.

Why did the BJP succeed?

Organisational strength: The BJP's cadre-based model, inspired by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), ensures a deep grassroots presence. Booth-level committees and consistent worker training are central to its election machinery.

Ideological clarity: Whether on nationalism, security, or social issues, the BJP has maintained a consistent ideological line, helping it retain a loyal support base.

Leadership: From Vajpayee's inclusive conservatism to Modi's assertive governance style, strong leadership has shaped the BJP's image as a party of action and resolve.

Communication: The BJP has effectively used mass media, social media, and event-based outreach to amplify its message and shape public discourse.

Weak opposition: Fragmented and ideologically inconsistent opposition parties have allowed the BJP to dominate the narrative in national politics.

Organisational structure

The BJP operates through a five-tier structure:

National Level: Led by the National President (currently J.P. Nadda), the party’s national executive and parliamentary board make key policy decisions. State Level: Each state unit is headed by a president and supported by a state executive. District Level: District presidents oversee party work at the local level. Mandal Level: A mandal comprises multiple blocks or urban wards. Booth Level: The most granular unit, with a direct connection to voters.

This layered and disciplined structure allows the party to remain responsive and effective across India's diverse political landscape.

Current political footprint

As of 2025, the BJP is in power on its own in 14 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Assam. Along with NDA allies, it is part of the ruling coalitions in four more states, including Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

From being dismissed as a two-member party in 1984 to becoming the world’s largest political party, the BJP’s rise is a study in strategic planning, ideological persistence, and grassroots mobilisation. As it marks its 45th foundation day, the BJP continues to play a central role in shaping the future of Indian politics.

