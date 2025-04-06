Ram Navami: BJP claims police stopped procession in Kolkata The festive spirit was palpable on the streets, with saffron flags, devotional music and tableaux depicting scenes from the Ramayana adding to the grandeur of the celebrations.

On Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Locket Chatterjee alleged that the police in Kolkata's New Town area stopped the Ram Navami procession, which she was leading, forcing the event to change its route.

The procession, which began from the Ram Temple in New Town, encountered obstacles near Kestopur, located in the northern part of the city when it tried to enter Salt Lake. Police placed barricades on the VIP road connecting to the airport, leading to a heated argument between Chatterjee and police officers.

Chatterjee was seen discussing with police personnel after the procession was blocked, and she later urged the participants to take an alternate route to avoid further conflict. "This is not a political rally, it is a spiritual gathering where people voluntarily participated. How can the police stop such a procession?" Chatterjee asserted.

In the early stages of the procession, Chatterjee, who was seen riding a two-wheeler, was accompanied by BJP leader Arjun Singh. The procession started from the Ram Temple in New Town, with Chatterjee actively participating in the event despite the disruptions caused by the police.

Unity and brotherhood in Malda’s Ram Navami celebration

Meanwhile, in Malda, the Ram Navami procession showcased a heartwarming example of communal harmony. The local Muslim community extended a warm welcome to the procession, offering water and sweets and wishing participants well, promoting a message of brotherhood. This gesture was widely appreciated as it represented the spirit of peace and unity during the religious celebrations.

In another part of the state, the Leader of the Opposition, Shubhendu Adhikari, participated in the Bhoomi Pujan and foundation-laying ceremony of a Ram temple in Sonachura, Ganga, Nandigram. On the same day, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose visited the Ram Temple on Central Avenue in Kolkata, offering prayers and paying respects.

The Ram Navami celebrations across West Bengal have highlighted a mix of political tensions, religious fervor, and acts of unity. Leaders from various political affiliations have come together to participate in religious rituals despite the challenges posed by authorities.