Kim Fernandez, actor Jacqueline Fernandez's mother dies due to heart stroke Jacqueline Fernandez's mother passed away on Sunday. She was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for 13 days.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's mother Kim Fernandez passed away on Sunday. Jacqueline's mother was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after she had a heart stroke. She was in the ICU for the last 13 days and took her last breath on Sunday morning. Reportedly, Jacqueline was with her mother at the time of her death. The actor has been spotted outside Lilavati several times.

No official statement has been issued by Jacqueline or her team regarding the information about her mother's death.

Jacqueline did not attend the IPL ceremony

Let us tell you that Jacqueline's mother was very ill. She was admitted to the hospital on March 24. That is why she did not even attend the IPL to perform. She was to perform in the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati on March 26.

Salman Khan had visited Jacqueline's mother

Actor Salman Khan also came to inquire about Jacqueline Fernandez's mother's well-being. The superstar stood by her Kick co-star in this difficult time.

Jacqueline Fernandez was seen in these films

If we look at Jacqueline's work front, she made her debut in 2009. She was seen in the role opposite Ritesh Deshmukh. The name of the film was Aladdin. After this, she worked in hit films. She was seen in Housefull 2, Murder 2, Kick, Brothers, Dishoom and Judwaa 2. She was last seen in the film Fateh. She was in the role opposite Sonu Sood in the film. You can watch the film on Jio Hotstar. This was Sonu Sood's directorial debut film. She will next be seen in Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 and Welcome To The Jungle.

Also Read: Will Smith performs Bhangra with Diljit Dosanjh on Case song, netizens say 'Punjabi sach me cha gaye oye'