Will Smith performs Bhangra with Diljit Dosanjh on Case song, netizens say 'Punjabi sach me cha gaye oye' The Pursuit of Happyness actor Will Smith performed Bhangra with Diljit Dosanjh on one of his famous songs Case.

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and American actor Will Smith surprised their fans on Sunday morning with a unique collaboration. Diljit shared a fun reel on his Instagram, in which Will Smith was seen performing Bhangra with him. While the Indian actor was seen in a white kurta-pant set paired with red pag (pagdi), on the other hand, Smith can be seen enjoying in navy blue tracks.

Diljit shares a fun video

Will Smith tried to copy Diljit's dance steps which was very funny to watch. 'PANJABI Aa Gaye Oye. With One & Only LIVING LEGEND @willsmith. It’s Inspiring To Watch King Will Smith Doing BHANGRA & Enjoying PANJABI Dhol Beat,' read the Punjabi artist's caption.

Social media seems elated

This reel went viral as soon as it came on social media. Fans expressed their happiness in the comment section. One fan wrote, 'Punjabi sach me cha gaye oye,' while another fan wrote, 'Now just do a great film together.' At the same time, another comment read, 'This was absolutely unexpected.'

Diljit was seen in these films last year

Talking about Diljit's films, his last release was 'Jatt and Juliet 3'. It was a 2024 Punjabi romantic comedy, in which Neeru Bajwa was seen with him. In 2024 only, Diljit was also seen in Imtiaz Ali's film 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. This Netflix film was a biopic of the famous Punjabi singer, which also starred Parineeti Chopra. Diljit's brilliant acting in this film was highly praised. Moreover, the film has bagged several awards at prestigious award functions including IIFA and Filmfare OTT. Now the actor will be seen in Sardar Ji 3, Border 2 and No Entry 2.

Will Smith's work front

At the same time, Will Smith was seen in the film 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'. It was a 2024 big cop action comedy, in which Martin Lawrence was in the lead role with him. It was the fourth film in the 'Bad Boys' series, directed by Adil El Arabi and Bilall Fallah.

