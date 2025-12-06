Pakistani terror groups LeT and JeM planning new plot, security agencies on high alert: Sources Sources reveal that Saifullah Kasuri frequently travels to Bahawalpur to meet with Jaish-e-Mohammed) chief Masood Azhar. This continued interaction highlights active coordination between the two terrorist organisations in planning operations against India.

Islamabad:

Indian security agencies are on high alert following intelligence of a meeting involving Pakistani terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Saifullah Kasuri, the deputy chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has arrived in Bahawalpur, the stronghold of JeM, to attend a scheduled event.

Frequent meetings between terror leaders

According to sources, Saifullah Kasuri regularly visits Bahawalpur to meet with Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar. Their ongoing contact indicates coordination between the two terrorist groups for planning activities targeting India.

Historical context: Link to Pahalgam attack

Reports suggest that prior to the Pahalgam terror attack, Kasuri had made a covert visit to Bahawalpur, where discussions took place between LeT and JeM regarding joint planning of terrorist operations. This pattern raises concerns about a similar collaboration currently underway.

Religious gathering or cover?

The event attended by Saifullah Kasuri is named Seerat-e-nabi (PBUH) and Sahih al-Bukhari. It is being held at Jamia Umm Abdul Aziz﻿, Tauheed Chowk, and Ahmadpur East in Bahawalpur. Intelligence indicates that women jihadists will also be present, highlighting the involvement of female extremists in these circles

Security agencies intensify vigilance

With suspicions of a new conspiracy against India, Indian security forces are closely monitoring activities involving LeT and JeM﻿. The meeting is seen as a potential precursor to coordinated terror actions, heightening alert levels across border and internal security agencies.