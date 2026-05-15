'We have no trust in Americans, India can play bigger role': Iran FM Araghchi on Middle East conflict

New Delhi:

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday said India could play a more important and constructive role in bringing peace to West Asia amid rising tensions in the region. He stressed that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only way forward in resolving issues involving Iran and the wider West Asian crisis.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi during his visit for a BRICS meeting, Araghchi said there is no military solution to the problems concerning Iran. He added that Tehran would support any meaningful effort by India aimed at promoting stability and peace in the region.

“We will welcome any constructive role by India,” Araghchi said while highlighting New Delhi’s potential influence in regional peace initiatives.

The Iranian minister also referred to the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as “very complicated”. However, he said Iran is prepared to assist in ensuring the safe movement of vessels through the strategic waterway, which is crucial for global oil trade.

Iran’s FM flags trust deficit

On the issue of talks with the United States, Araghchi said the negotiations continue to face difficulties because of a lack of trust. According to him, Iran has reasons to distrust Washington, while the US should have confidence in Iran’s position.

"Now, after 40 days of war, when the US became hopeless of achieving any goal in their aggression against Iran, they offered negotiation... We have no trust in Americans... This is the main obstacle in the way of any diplomatic effort. We have every reason not to trust Americans, while they have no reason not to trust us.," he said.

Araghchi on Pakistan’s mediation

On Pakistan’s mediation bid, Araghchi said the efforts have not failed, but continue to be weighed down by deep mistrust. He added that China’s diplomatic push could still pave the way for a breakthrough in securing a truce.

"The mediation process by Pakistan has not failed yet, but it is in a very difficult course, mostly because of the Americans' behaviour and the mistrust which exists between us. We appreciate any country that has the ability to help, particularly China," Araghchi said.

"China has been helpful in the past in the resumption of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. We have very good relations with China. We are strategic partners to each other. We know that the Chinese have good intentions. So anything that can be done by them to help diplomacy would be welcomed by the Islamic Republic of Iran. We hope that by the advancement of negotiations, we come to a good conclusion so that the Strait of Hormuz will be completely secured and we can expedite the normalisation of traffic in that Strait," he added.

Reiterating Tehran’s long-standing stand on nuclear weapons, Araghchi asserted that Iran has never sought to develop nuclear arms.

The Iranian foreign minister maintained that a negotiated settlement remains the only practical solution to the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

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