KKR thump SRH at Eden Gardens, defending champions register 80 win

Kolkata Knight Riders rattled Sunrisers Hyderabad with an 80-run win at the iconic Eden Gardens. The defending champions outclassed the visitors with both bat and bowl as the likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Varun Chakaravarthy were phenomenal on the night. Hyderabad, on the other hand, struggled in every aspect, be it bowling, batting or even fielding. They leaked runs on a regular basis and it bite them back in the end.