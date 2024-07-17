Looking for parking spot: Here's how you can find one using Google Maps

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE MAPS/REUTERS Google Maps

In major Indian cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, finding parking can be extremely challenging. This often leads to drivers parking in unauthorised spots, causing traffic congestion and receiving hefty fines from the traffic department. In some cases, vehicles are even seized by the authorities.

The government is addressing this issue by developing organised parking facilities in various cities to accommodate vehicles near markets, popular tourist attractions, and metro stations. However, locating these parking spaces can still be difficult as they are often situated away from these areas.

Fortunately, Google Maps offers a feature that can help in such situations. You can utilise Google Maps to locate available parking spaces. If you're interested in this feature, here's a step-by-step guide on how to find the nearest parking spot using Google Maps.

A step-by-step guide on how to find nearest parking spot using Google Maps

1. Open the Google Maps app on your smartphone.

2. Once the app is open, tap on the "More" button located just below the search bar on the home screen.

3. Scroll to the bottom and click on "Parking."

4. You should now be able to see all the nearest parking spots on the map.

In order to get accurate results, make sure that the location access for Google Maps is set to "Always".

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has introduced new privacy-focused features in response to growing privacy concerns. Previously, users needed to exchange phone numbers to connect on the platform, but now they can use a new feature to connect without sharing their phone numbers. This feature allows users to share their profiles using QR codes, which means they can connect with others without disclosing their mobile numbers. The use of QR codes allows individuals to access each other's WhatsApp profiles and start conversations easily and securely.

If you're interested in using this feature, we have a step-by-step guide on how to share your WhatsApp profile without revealing your mobile number.

