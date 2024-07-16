How to connect on WhatsApp without sharing your number: An easy guide

Follow us on Image Source : WHATSAPP/REUTERS WhatsApp

WhatsApp has more than 2.78 billion users worldwide. The platform is a popular medium for instant messaging. Users around the world use this platform for sharing messages, photos, videos, and more. Due to its popularity, it has also become a channel for business and official communication.

Due to raising privacy concerns and to protect the sensitive information of its users, the platform has rolled out many privacy-centric features. Its users, until now, needed the contact numbers of other users to connect with them on the platform. However, the platform now has a new feature, which allows users to connect with others without sharing their phone numbers. They can also share their profiles using QR codes. This innovative method enables you to connect with others without revealing your mobile number. With a QR code, individuals can access others' WhatsApp profiles and initiate conversations seamlessly.

If you find this feature interesting and want to use this WhatsApp feature, here is a step-by-step guide on how to share your WhatsApp profile without sharing your mobile number.

Step 1. Open WhatsApp on your device and tap on the three dots at the top right corner.

Step 2. Tap on Settings and click on the QR symbol on the right side of your name.

Step 3. To share your profile, click on the ‘Share’ option at the top right corner.

Step 4. You can also scan other users' QR codes by tapping on the "Scan code" option.

