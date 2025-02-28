Massive earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes Nepal, tremors felt across Patna, check photos, videos Earthquake: Massive tremors were also felt in Patna and other regions in Bihar because of the earthquake. People in Patna shared videos on social media showing fans and rooms shaking due to the earthquake. One user on X said that the tremors lasted for a "good 35 seconds".

Kathmandu: A massive earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hit Nepal in the early hours of Friday. The epicentre was in Sindhupalchowk District in the Central Region of the Himalayan nation. The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center in its website stated that the epicentre lies at Sindhupalchowk district's Bhairavkunda at around 2:51 AM (Local Time).

Another earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan at 05.14 IST today.

The early morning quake sent people in several areas of Nepal, especially in the eastern and central regions, reported feeling the earthquake. Tremors were also felt in border regions of India and Tibet, China.

Massive tremors were also felt in Patna and other regions in Bihar because of the earthquake. People in Patna shared videos on social media showing fans and rooms shaking due to the earthquake. One user on X said that the tremors lasted for a "good 35 seconds".'

There are no immediate reports of injuries or major damage, but local authorities are currently assessing the situation in the affected regions. Given Nepal's history of destructive earthquakes, officials have advised residents to stay alert for possible aftershocks.

It should be noted that Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making it extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.