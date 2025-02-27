Tuhin Kanta Pandey appointed as new SEBI chief for three-year term: Who is he? SEBI chief: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey as the new Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

SEBI chief: Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been appointed as the next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a term of three years. He will replace Madhabi Puri Buch as the SEBI chief. Pandey's appointment, approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, is expected to shape key financial and regulatory policies in the coming years.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey, IAS (OR:1987), Finance Secretary and Secretary, Department of Revenue to the post of Chaiman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), initially for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the government order stated.

Madhabi Puri Buch's tenure to end on March 1

As Madhabi Puri Buch's tenure as SEBI Chairperson ends on March 1, the government had invited applications for the position in January, setting February 17, 2025, as the application deadline. Buch, who assumed office on March 2, 2022, made history as the first woman to lead SEBI, serving a three-year term. She succeeded Ajay Tyagi, who held the role for five years (March 2017–February 2022), following UK Sinha's six-year tenure. This marked back-to-back extended leadership terms at SEBI before Buch's appointment.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey: From Finance Secretary to SEBI Chief

Tuhin Kanta Pandey has held several key positions in the Indian bureaucracy before taking charge as India's Finance Secretary in September 2024. In January 2025, Pandey was appointed as Secretary of the Department of Revenue in the Ministry of Finance. Prior to this, he played pivotal roles in the Department of Investment & Public Asset Management (DIPAM), the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), and the Department of Personnel and Training. Notably, both DIPAM and DPE function under the Ministry of Finance, highlighting his extensive experience in financial governance and economic policy-making.

Tenure for SEBI Chairman

As per the advertisement, the appointment for SEBI Chairperson will be made for a maximum period of five years from the date of assumption of charge or till attaining the age of 65 years of the appointee, whichever is earlier.

Salary structure for SEBI Chairman

The Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has two options for receiving their remuneration:

Equivalent to a Secretary to the Government of India: The pay and allowances will align with those admissible to a government secretary.

Consolidated salary option: A fixed monthly salary of Rs 5,62,500, excluding additional perks such as a government-provided house and car.

