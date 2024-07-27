Paris Olympics India Schedule for Day 1: Men's hockey team, Lakshya Sen, Rohan Bopanna in action

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian hockey team players at the Paris Olympics 2024

The Indian contingent will begin its campaign on Day 1 of the sporting events at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday, July 27. The men's hockey team will take on New Zealand in their opening game of Group B as they face a tough road to the quarter-finals at the 33rd Summer Games.

Rowing star Balraj Panwar will be involved in India's first event - men's singles sculls heats on Friday which will be followed by a series of shooting events. Shooters Elavenil Valarivan, Sandeep Singh, Ramita and Arjun Babuta will be part of the 10m air rifle mixed team event which will also feature the final on the very first day.

The tennis doubles event will also begin on Friday with India's only pair in men's doubles Rohana Bopanna and Sriram Balaji facing local players Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabien Reboul.

In badminton, Lakshya Sen will take on Guatemala's Kevin Cordon in the men's singles group-stage match. Medal hopefuls Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also kick off their men's doubles campaign on Friday.

Boxer Preeti Pawar will conclude India's Day 1 events with a round of 32 clash against Vietnam's Vo Thi Kim Anh in the women's 54kg category.

Paris Olympics 2024 India's Day 1 Schedule

12:30 PM: Shooting - Elavenil Valarivan-Sandeep Singh and Ramita-Arjun Babuta in 10m air rifle mixed team qualification.

12:30 PM: Rowing - Balraj Panwar in men's singles sculls heats.

2 PM: Shooting - Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh in men's 10m air pistol qualification.

2 PM IST: Shooting - 10m air rifle mixed team bronze and gold medal events.

3:30 PM: Tennis - N Sriram Balaji and Rohan Bopanna vs France's Fabien Reboul and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in men's doubles first round.

4 PM: Shooting - Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan in women's 10m air pistol qualification.

7:10 PM: Badminton - Lakshya Sen vs Guatemala's Kevin Cordon in badminton men's singles group stage match.

7:30 PM: Table tennis - Harmeet Desai vs UAE's Zaid Abo Yaman in men's singles first round.

8 PM: Badminton - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar of France in men's doubles group stage match.

9 PM: Hockey - India vs New Zealand in men's pool game.

11:50 PM: Badminton - Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs South Korea's Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong in women's double group C match.

12 AM: Boxing - Preeti vs Vo Thi Kim Anh of Vietnam in women's 54kg round of 32.